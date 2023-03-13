UCT brings back retired Professor Daya Reddy as interim vice-chancellor

Cape Town - The University of Cape Town (UCT) has revealed its chosen candidate for interim vice-chancellor is retired Professor Daya Reddy. Reddy will be taking over the reins at the top tertiary institution, following the departure of former vice-chancellor (VC) Mamokgethi Phakeng, amid academic disturbances owing to staff and student protests.

In a circular sent out to students on Monday by the university’s Council, UCT announced Reddy’s appointment sharing that it was pleased to welcome him on board. Reddy’s position as interim VC was decided at a special Council meeting on March 6, 2023, following a consultation process with the Senate on March 2, after it had sought advice from the Institutional Forum on March 3, 2023. Reddy spent almost his academic career at UCT, up until his retirement in 2020. He also held the South African Research Chair in Computational Mechanics.

UCT Council Chairperson Babalwa Ngonyama said: “Professor Reddy enjoys considerable recognition nationally and internationally as a researcher and has received multiple awards for his scholarly work. He is the author or co-author of over 200 publications and has supervised over 70 doctoral and master’s students to graduation.” “Professor Reddy has served in various management and leadership positions at UCT, as a head of a department, as dean of the Faculty of Science for seven years, and from 1999 to 2021 as director of the Centre for Research in Computational and Applied Mechanic.” Reddy also served thrice as acting deputy vice-chancellor Ngonyama said, adding that over the tenures the retired professor had collectively covered a wide range of portfolios.

“Professor Reddy has also served three terms on Council as a member elected by the Senate. Over and above his duties at UCT, he has extensive governance and leadership experience nationally and internationally." "We would like to thank him for availing himself for this role, and we warmly welcome him back to UCT,” Ngonyama said. Reddy’s interim tenure officially begins on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. He will hold his new position until a new vice-chancellor is appointed.