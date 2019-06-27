Khanyisa Dyonashe

Cape Town - A UCT first-year student has proven that resilience and perseverance can pay off amid countless challenges. Khanyisa Dyonashe, 17, from Mdantsane in Eastern Cape, achieved an astonishing 89% for maths and science in matric last year and has attributed her success to Kutlwanong Promaths, an education intervention programme. She is now studying towards her actuarial science qualifications.

Khanyisa was selected to attend the Promaths programme in Mdantsane, which offers extra maths and science education lessons to Grade 10 to 12 pupils over the weekends.

“Over three years, Kutlwanong trebled my love for the subject and ultimately my potential. It made my love for maths far more rewarding, and it really pushed me to my limits,” said Khanyisa.

She said she had leaned on the emotional support of her loving family - her retired father, unemployed mother and her sister - to get through the challenging programme.

On Friday afternoons, almost all day on Saturday and in a final three-hour stint on Sundays, Khanyisa along with other pupils would take extra lessons at the centre, determined to pass with flying colours. “I really wanted to do this for my parents, to make them proud, as they sacrificed a lot for me.”

Khanyisa said that with various other schools represented in the programme, she learnt a lot from her peers. “This really motivated me, as well, as there were a lot of brilliant people in the class. You may be a top learner at your school, but at Promaths there are top learners from other schools, so there’s healthy competition, and this just pushed me further,” she said.

Khanyisa has urged business owners and directors of large firms to consider investing in solving the national crisis of a lack of skills in engineering, science and financial services. “Funding programmes like Promaths is a good investment, both for you as a business and for the country, as it addresses a massive skills gap, especially amongst black professionals.”