Ultra SA promises more fun and dancing with hottest amapiano, EDM acts lined up

Cape Town - Like many other events re-introducing themselves back in the entertainment industry after Covid-19 enforced hiatuses, Ultra South Africa is back with a bang and a fierce line-up. Ultra SA is a popular electronic music festival, which has made headlines with its talented artist line-ups since its inception, and accessibility hosting shows in Cape Town and Joburg.

Following the lifting of all forms of Covid-19 lockdown regulations last year, Ultra announced the full-fledged and inspired return of its shows in South Africa, calling on its avid supporters to save the dates for March 10 (Cape Town) and 11 (Joburg). For its eighth edition, the festival has added more exciting names to its main stage line-up, including future house superstar, Oliver Heldens, home-grown heroes Goldfish, and very recent Grammy winner Zakes Bantwini. The renowned artists will be joining other global icons such as Alesso, Australian firecracker, Fisher, and Timmy Trumpet, who will be performing for the first time on South African soil, and more talented local musicians like Sun-El Musician, Kyle Cassim, Timo ODV, Max Hurrell and New Hero.

Also known for its various interactive rooms and stage, a spokesperson for Ultra SA said festival goers can look forward to the Resistance Stage where they will find some of the world’s finest underground house and techno artists, including legendary DJs Adam Beyer, Joris Voorn and Kölsch. The Resistance Stage artists will be joined by Desiree, Hyenah, Djeff, Floyd Lavine, Jamiie, Abby Nurock, Natasa, Fogshow b2b Karoo, Talia Zaken and Siphe Tebeka. This year Ultra SA will also be debuting brand new highlights one of them the Smirnoff Storm Room, which will showcase the hottest AmaPiano and urban culture stalwarts featuring the likes of Focalistic, DBN Gogo, Uncle Waffles, Msaki (Electronic Set), Musa Keys, TwoBunnies, DJ Buhle, Mat Elle, Lisa Stofella, DJ Lag, Kooldrinks, Costa Titch and Lelowwhatsgood.

According to Ultra SA, the Smirnoff Storm Room will debut as a stage at the festival before becoming a touring event property for the brand. The festival will also feature the City of Gold, a brand new Clubhouse Stage that will also debut this year. The City of Gold was designed to bring budding club culture into a festival environment, creating a space for artists to play all shades of club music, including house, afro house, tech, bass and everything in between, according to the festival’s organisers.