Underworld plot to murder Donkie's brother revealed in Brian Wainstein case

Cape Town - An Alleged underworld plot to murder the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss, Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, has been revealed in the Western Cape High Court. It emerged during the testimony of a former bodyguard of slain “Steroid King”, Brian Wainstein, who took the stand and lifted the lid on the inner workings of nightclub feuds in Cape Town.

The witness, who may not be named, claimed that due to a breakdown in relations between Jerome and his brother, Colin, that one of Jerome’s affiliates had planned Colin’s murder. According to the indictment, the rivalries date back to 2016, when Mark Lifman, Jerome, Colin and Andre Naude, established a “brotherhood” which oversaw all the bouncers at the night clubs. It stated that in May 2016, a violent altercation broke out involving Colin and wanted international fugitive Kishor “Kamal” Naidoo, where firearms were brandished; Colin allegedly blamed Jerome for bringing in alleged 27s gang boss William “Red” Stevens and his henchmen.

The split was allegedly negotiated by Naude, with Colin leaving the brotherhood and allegedly joining rival businessman, Nafiz Modack. The documents stated that the duo started taking over clubs from Lifman and Jerome, leading to a bitter rivalry that would result in years of attempted murder plots. In his testimony, the State witness said that while working for Wainstein, he was introduced to Lifman and Jerome.

He claimed he had previously worked for Lifman as a debt collector, but was later contracted to work as Wainstein’s bodyguard amid the conflict. He said he met Colin when Wainstein attended a party along with alleged 28s gang boss, Ralph Stanfield, and while he was warned by his boss to be careful of Jerome, they only had a friendly chat about rugby. The witness said as time went on, he met Naidoo and was aware of an alleged plot by him to murder Colin after the brotherhood split. The defence teams objected to some of the evidence, and questioned whether Naidoo or Colin would be called to testify about the murder conspiracy.

State prosecutors, however, indicated that as Naidoo had fled the country several years ago and was now listed on Interpol’s “red list”, it was unlikely that he would testify. Prosecutors said had he not fled, he would have been in the dock as an accused and not as a State witness. They indicated that Colin may testify. The defence teams said the possibility of Colin testifying was not enough, and called on the State to bring a special application for the witness’s evidence to be entered.