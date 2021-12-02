Union celebrates victory after City caves in and agrees to implement 2021 municipal workers’ wage increase

Cape Town - The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) is celebrating the news that the City has finally agreed to implement the nationally negotiated 2021 wage increase. Calling the City’s about-turn on the issue of increasing salaries and wages of municipal workers by 3.5% a victory, Samwu regional secretary Mike Khumalo said: “We are thankful and think that maybe it is down to the change in leadership at the City. It is definitely a step in the right direction and will improve the working relationship between us and the City.”

The City had earlier this year argued that salary increases were neither justifiable nor affordable in the current economic climate. On Wednesday, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis wrote to Samwu and said: “The City is of the view that the exemption outcome failed to properly analyse the City’s submissions. This led to the refusal to grant the exemption application. “The impact of this decision means that the City will now have to adjust its budget and cut costs to the tune of R477.5 million.”