Unlawful occupants who were living at various road reserves and bridges in the Culemborg area evicted

Cape Town - The sheriff of the high court concluded the eviction of the remaining unlawful occupants at various road reserves and bridges around Culemborg in the eastern part of the Cape Town CBD yesterday. The City said that the eviction took place under the court’s direction, via the sheriff and police, with City social development officials and law enforcement playing supportive roles.

The court order included a standing interdict against any re-occupation at the courts, as well as further City owned public spaces identified in the order. These areas are in the vicinity of the Nelson Mandela Boulevard intersection with Hertzog Boulevard, Old Marine Drive, and the Christiaan Barnard Bridge. The sheriff previously carried out an eviction order for unlawful occupants at the Three Anchor Bay Tennis Club on February 22.

The City said many of the occupants accepted various offers of social assistance, including transitional shelter at City Safe Spaces over time, and only those who refused support were evicted yesterday. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the City helped around 3 500 people a year through shelter placements or referrals to social services to get off the streets sustainably. “The City has followed all due process under the law for this eviction in Cape Town’s east CBD, which is a vital economic hub that must be open and available to all,” Hill-Lewis said.

“No person has the right to reserve a public space as exclusively theirs, while indefinitely refusing all offers of shelter and social assistance.” U-turn Homeless Ministries CEO Jean-Ray Knighton Fitt said they applauded the City for the efforts it had made to increase the number of safe space and shelter beds as alternatives for people being evicted. “We are pleased that, so far, many of the people facing eviction are reported to have taken up these alternatives. Safe Spaces and shelters are an important first step in leaving the streets.

“However, it is critical that they are also accompanied by adequate day-time rehabilitative interventions. Unless this happens, the vast majority of people will either become stuck in the shelter system or return to the streets as beds run out. “U-turn is currently working with the City of Cape Town to develop a more comprehensive rehabilitative strategy.” The City said that it was awaiting the high court’s imminent ruling on a final eviction order for various homeless encampment sites in the CBD, including along Buitengracht Street, FW de Klerk Boulevard, Foregate Square, the taxi rank and Foreshore, Helen Suzman Boulevard, Strand Street, Foreshore/N1, Virginia Avenue and the Mill Street Bridge.