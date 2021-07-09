Unmet Covid-19 vaccination targets blamed on too few jabs over weekends

Cape Town - Too few Covid-19 vaccinations at weekends has been blamed as one of the main reasons that the South African vaccination programme is behind target. According to the latest National Income Dynamics Study – Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (NIDS-CRAM) Wave 5 survey, approximately 1.3 million more vaccine doses could have been administered in May and June if more vaccinations were available on weekends.

The study reviewed the national Department of Health’s data on the number of vaccines administered a day and found that there were “virtually no vaccinations on weekends”. The study’s authors said: “The department's target for the end of June was to administer five million doses, of which it managed to achieve only three million or 60%. “The most recent data shows that 163 000 doses were administered on Tuesday, July 6. Yet on Sunday the July 4 only 6 609 doses were administered.

“Thus, weekend vaccination rates are 4% of weekday vaccination rates. Given the convenience of weekend vaccinations for many workers, it is plausible that weekend vaccination rates may be higher than weekday vaccination rates.” According to the study, Limpopo province chose to administer vaccines on two successive weekends instead, and on the first weekend alone managed to achieve 30 000 vaccinations – higher than any of the other provinces. Meanwhile, one of the co-principal investigators of the study Nic Spaull said: “Vaccine acceptance has increased from 71% in February/March to 76% in April/May.

“Half of those who were vaccine hesitant in February/March had subsequently changed their minds and agreed to be vaccinated when asked in April/May.” He said there were still many people who were not fully convinced about receiving their jabs yet. “A quarter of participants in April/May reported that they strongly or somewhat disagreed that they would accept vaccinations if available to them, or did not know.” Another of the study’s authors, Stellenbosch University’s Ronelle Burger, said that after more than two months, the proportion of the elderly who have registered for vaccination is much lower than those who expressed their willingness in surveys to be vaccinated.