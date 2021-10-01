Unvaccinated over-50s at highest risk of Covid-19 death, shows Western Cape data

Cape Town - People aged 50 years and over have been shown to be at the highest risk of severe illness and death after Covid-19 infection and the Province has said it is vital that those in that age group get vaccinated urgently. During the regular health update on the health platform and vaccination programme the provincial Health Department shared data on the Western Cape’s Covid-19 related deaths during the third wave.

Head of health Dr Keith Cloete said that between June 10 and September 24 the data showed that of the 215 006 cases in the province, 30% were recorded in those 50 years and older. He said that of the 24 445 hospital admissions, 60% were recorded in those 50 years and older; and of the 7 423 deaths, 83% were recorded in those 50 years and older. “There has been a steady decline in excess deaths which are now within prediction bounds for this time of year in both the Cape Metro and across the province.

“Case numbers also continue to decrease and we are now seeing on average 350 new diagnoses each day. As this is less than 15% of our peak, we have now officially exited the third wave.” The department’s data also showed that Covid-19 related cases, hospitalisations and deaths are lower and less extreme among those who are 50 years and older and who are vaccinated. It also showed that those over 60 who have been fully vaccinated continue to enjoy high levels of protection against severe disease and death while those who only have partial are also protected, but less so than the fully vaccinated.

Giving an update on the Covid-19 variants in the Western Cape, Dr Cloete said the Delta variant was overwhelmingly the dominant variant with very little Beta or C.1.2 detected. Premier Winde, who joined the digital news conference fresh from the President’s Co-ordinating Council (PCC), said while he could not reveal the details of the PCC, he still maintains that the disaster declaration needs to be ended immediately to save the economy. Winde said provincial governments should be empowered to manage the response to the pandemic going forward, in line with a differentiated model.

He said residents of the province must play their part by making use of their vaccine opportunity ahead of December and a possible fourth wave. “We have scaled up our vaccine sites to administer up to 50 000 vaccines a day. By September 29, a total of 2 851 485 vaccines had been administered in the province. “I encourage you to make use of our world-class vaccine sites, particularly over the Vooma weekend on October 1 and 2 where you will have the opportunity to be vaccinated in a safe and conveniently located setting.