Unvaccinated over 50s urged to get their jabs as 7 Cape Town sites open today for booster shots

Cape Town - The Western Cape Health Department says 37% of those aged 50 to 59 remain unvaccinated and that 5% of this age cohort are partially vaccinated or have only had one injection. As a result, the provincial Health Department is focusing its vaccination programme on reaching residents who are aged 50 years and older, reasoning that those who are at greatest risk of severe disease and death need to get vaccinated.

Provincial head of health Dr Keith Cloete said: “Currently, we are sitting with 46.2% of the Western Cape’s adult population fully vaccinated. Nationally the figure stands at 39%. “There’s been a marked drop in people presenting for vaccinations. We know that 2.3million people aged 18 years and older remain unvaccinated. “Our attention is still on the unvaccinated. We will continue to do whatever we can to reach those who are unvaccinated in low-uptake areas.”

He said the good news is that 67% of all Western Cape residents older than 60 are fully vaccinated, as of December 28, which is the highest percentage in the country. Meanwhile, Mayco member for community services and health Patricia van der Ross has urged eligible people to report to their nearest vaccination site as soon as possible for their Covid-19 booster shots. “There is no need for reregistration. Just bring along your identity document and the vaccination card you received during your first vaccination. And please encourage relatives and friends to do the same if they are eligible at this time to receive a booster shot.”