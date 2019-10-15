Upgrade on Sandown Road, Malibongwe Drive set to be completed July 2020









The dualling of Sandown Road and Malibongwe Drive up to the Potsdam interchange is making good progress and is scheduled to be completed by July 2020. Picture: City of Cape Town/Supplied Cape Town - Nearly a year ago, the City of Cape Town, in partnership with Milnerton Estates and Garden Cities developers, commenced with the dualling of Sandown Road and Malibongwe Drive up to the Potsdam interchange.

The project is making good progress and is scheduled to be completed by July 2020, if all goes as planned.

The developer, Milnerton Estates, is funding the bulk of the costs for the construction for the dualling of Sandown Road and Malibongwe Drive, as well as the upgrade of the Potsdam interchange.





Garden Cities, another developer, is undertaking the bulk of the funding for the dualling of Sandown Road from Sunningdale Drive to Parklands Main Road.





The City is contributing approximately R66 million (excluding VAT) to these improvements and the Western Cape Government is involved in the implementation of the Loop Ramp onto the N7.

Work that has been completed so far includes:

Dualling of Sandown Road from Sunningdale Drive to Malibongwe Drive (M12): The road layer-works and kerbs installation on this section have commenced. The side roads being Braselton Road, Whitehall Way, Passerina Road and Wood Drive will be closed for longer periods in the near future to facilitate the construction of the new intersections.

Construction of a bridge over the existing railway line: The erection of the bridge superstructure is nearing completion, and the bridge deck is in the process of being completed.

Dualling of Malibongwe Drive (M12) from Sandown Road to the N7/M12 interchange: The work on Malibonge Drive is progressing well although the contractor experienced delays as a result of the protest action. The culvert crossings have been completed and the kerbs are being laid between Parklands Main Road and Potsdam Road. The layer-work to the slip lanes from Potsdam Road onto the N7 Bridge is being constructed.

Upgrade of the N7/Malibongwe Drive (M12) Potsdam interchange with a loop on-ramp in the north-eastern quadrant: The construction of the loop ramp has commenced.

Relocation of a sewer pipeline and water main: The relocation of the underground services between Sandown Road and Parklands Main Road is progressing well and minor traffic disruptions were experienced to date. The last section of the sewer pipeline crossing Sandown Road at Sunningdale Drive is being installed by pipe-jacking to ensure that traffic disruptions are minimised.

"One of our key objectives is to implement targeted programmes to reduce congestion and this project speaks to that. I am happy to note the progress made thus far. Once completed, it promises to assist in the alleviation of traffic congestion in the worst affected parts of Cape Town. The traffic flow along Sandown Road will also improve," said Mayco Member for Transport, Felicity Purchase.





