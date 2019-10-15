Cape Town - Nearly a year ago, the City of Cape Town, in partnership with Milnerton Estates and Garden Cities developers, commenced with the dualling of Sandown Road and Malibongwe Drive up to the Potsdam interchange.
The project is making good progress and is scheduled to be completed by July 2020, if all goes as planned.
The developer, Milnerton Estates, is funding the bulk of the costs for the construction for the dualling of Sandown Road and Malibongwe Drive, as well as the upgrade of the Potsdam interchange.