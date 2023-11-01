Upgraded Tygerberg Hospital main gate reopened after months

Cape Town - Tygerberg Hospital has reopened its main gate entrance following months of closure as a result of construction that is part of the hospital’s revitalisation project. The main gate entrance was opened for traffic on Tuesday following its closure in February.

The hospital said the revitalisation project aims to enhance security for hospital staff, patients and visitors when entering the largest public health facility in the Western Cape, and the second largest in South Africa. Dedicated entrances for emergency medical services, hospital staff, estate stakeholders, and visitors have been added. The hospital said the opening of the main gate entrance will coincide with the necessary upgrades of the other gate situated at the east entrance of the premises. While construction is under way there will be no access or exit through this entrance and hospital users are recommended to use the main gate entrance for appointments and visits.

Tygerberg Hospital CEO Dr Matodzi Mukosi said in a statement: “We are delighted to announce that our hospital’s main gate is now open. The gate has spacious and modern features which will appeal to our users and improve the overall user experience. Our hope is that this upgraded entrance will offer a welcoming environment for everyone in the coming years, including our staff, patients and stakeholders.” The decision to redevelop Tygerberg Hospital was made by the provincial cabinet in 2009. “Due to the size and complexity of the hospital, its redevelopment is classified as a ‘mega-project’ and the support of not only provincial but also national stakeholders is required,” the provincial Health Department said.