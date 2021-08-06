Uproar over Covid-19 social distancing compliance at primary schools

Cape Town - Teacher unions are up in arms, after the Department of Basic Education (DBE) planned to approach Cabinet with a request to reduce social distancing in primary schools – from one metre to half a metre. In a joint statement, the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA (Naptosa), Professional Educators' Union (Peu), SA Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) and National Teachers Union (Natu), said they’re not happy with the intended move by the department, citing a lack of consultation and scientific evidence to support the decision.

The unions said, despite warnings that 1m social distancing was not possible when all primary school pupils return to school, it was clear after two school days that compliance with the 1m social distancing was virtually impossible when the traditional timetable was followed. "The teacher unions have formally requested an urgent meeting with the DBE to discuss the matter," they said. Vanessa Le Roux, founder of a group called Parents for Equal Education SA, said the department was doing exactly what they did to their members, they went to the table without mandate or consultation with them.

Progressive Principals' Association (PPA) spokesperson Anthea Adriaanse said they were completely astounded at the proposal, especially since the peak of the third wave in the Western Cape. Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the majority of schools in the province could not comply with the 1m physical distancing rule and, therefore, have been approved to continue with rotation. Adriaanse said most pupils from Grades three to seven sit at dual desks and there would still not be an allowance for a half a metre of distance between them, so what was the purpose of the suggestion?

She said the majority of schools would not be able to comply, and the next step by DBE would most likely be to appeal for no social distancing. "Unfortunately, this type of action will encourage an already unequal education system, where the well-resourced schools can continue to provide schooling to those in their charge," said Adriaanse. She said they were expected to implement unrealistic curriculum objectives in compromised spaces, during an unprecedented health crisis. Principals and educators are suffering physically, mentally and emotionally, but have to soldier on.

DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the proposal was not new, the department has sought to explore it as part of mitigating against the learning losses – but the final decision would be made by National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and the Cabinet. Mhlanga said the department would follow the advice given by scientists. "The department will continue to make proposals that health experts must consider and provide advice that can help the sector," said Mhlanga.