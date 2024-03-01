Urgent safety and security concerns raised by NHW teams Ward 60 meeting

Cape Town - Several neighbourhood watch groups gathered with residents and key City role-players to discuss ways to create safer environments by addressing security concerns affecting ward 60. The meeting, convened by ward councillor Mark Kleinschmidt, was held at Range Road Hall in Kenwyn on Wednesday.

The ward comprises Lansdowne, Kenwyn, Rondebosch East, Garlandale and Sybrand Park. Six neighbourhood watch groups were present for the meeting. Kleinschmidt said the meeting was convened due to an increase in crime. Some of the key issues affecting the ward included bin scratching, homelessness, home invasions, car hijackings, robberies, drug use, derelict or abandoned buildings, prostitution, cable theft and gangsterism. “Bin scratching has become a Citywide problem, but the way we handle the homeless, the bin scratchers, it’s got to be done in a humane way because we can’t just ostracise them.

“They are part and parcel of society,” Kleinschmidt said. “We have some problem buildings. As soon as a building is vacant, you have prostitution, it’s a venue for drug abuse, it’s a venue for all kinds of antisocial behaviour.” Around 1 480 signatures through a petition called for the SA Metal Group to be moved or closed. The problem was not with the scrapyard itself, but with those who visited the site, Kleinschmidt said.

“They scout the houses when they come from the various areas and they target certain houses where they can break in and so on. They also cause a huge mess on Plantation Road.” Another major issue raised was the presence of the liquor store just metres away from the St Aidan’s Anglican Church in Lansdowne. He said the Western Cape Liquor Authority should consider relocating the bottle store and that he was in full support of the relocation.

Law enforcement should also step in to curb illegal trading, he added. “Illegal trading is also another issue where law enforcement have got to put their foot down, but the main problem is also vagrants in and about the Lansdowne station precinct and surrounds.” Lindsay Neil Thomas, chairperson of the Amity Way Street Watch Neighbourhood Watch, based in Lansdowne, said another “sore point” was the incomplete building at Wetton Circle and that residents wanted answers regarding it.