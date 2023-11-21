UWC student accused of stabbing his wife at a CPUT residence to go for medical assessment

Cape Town - The lawyer of the University of the Western Cape student who allegedly stabbed his wife at a residence has asked that the accused be referred for mental assessment. Ntembeko Myalo stands charged with the attempted murder of Sinoxolo Myalo. This after he was caught on camera while stabbing the victim.

In the videos the suspect can be seen repeatedly stabbing the woman, who tries to stop him by lifting her hand up. The man then stands around as some male students try to intervene. The couple have two young children together. An outsider managed to disarm him of the two knives he brought to the private residence, which houses the Cape Peninsula University of Technology South Point residence in Belhar.

On the first day of his appearance he showed up in court with stitches on his head and bruises on his face after he was reportedly attacked. It was heard in court that he was out on bail for a rape charge. It is alleged that Myalo met his victim at a launch of a political party in East London. He then invited the victim to a get-together where he allegedly took advantage of her.

Reports suggest that the woman will reopen the 2015 case. On Monday, he changed his mind about bail application and abandoned it. He told the court through his Legal Aid lawyer that he was having medical issues. Ntembeko Myalo was arrested for the attempted murder of his CPUT wife, Sinoxolo Myalo. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “Ntembeko Myalo provisionally abandoned his bail application this morning, reserving his right to apply for it at a later stage.

“Myalo is charged with the attempted murder of his wife and was expected to apply for bail on his second appearance, but his legal aid lawyer informed the court of the accused’s decision. “He further asked the court to refer his client to a district surgeon as further medical issues came up. “The accused has a head injury, which he sustained before his arrest. He further asked his client to be referred for mental assessment.