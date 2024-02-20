UWC student and his brother appear in court for taxi driver’s murder

Cape Town - The heartbroken family of an e-hailing driver gathered at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where a UWC student and his brother appeared over the taxi driver’s murder. Brothers Godfrey and Nestory Rolamana appeared on a murder charge, after Abdirashid Haji Mohammed, 32, was stabbed to death and his body dumped in Bellville on February 9.

His cousin, Mohammed Adan, 45, said the father of four from Delft was dumped in the street after his attackers robbed him and fled. “He picked up the two guys and we were told one of them is a student of UWC. In the car they tried to rob him and they stabbed him eight times, and he lost control and hit the kerb. They just threw him out of the car and drove away. “They were stopped by the police in Bellville who noticed the car was full of blood and forced them to take then to my cousin’s body.”

Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, confirmed the incident and said: “Bellville police are investigating a murder case following an incident in Middle Street, Oakdale, where an adult man was stabbed multiple times. “Two suspects aged 20 and 22 were arrested. They appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on February 12 and the case was remanded to February 19.” The case was yesterday postponed to February 26 for a bail hearing.