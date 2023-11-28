UWC student charged with attempting to kill his wife sent to Valkenberg

Cape Town - The UWC student accused of stabbing his wife has been referred to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital for mental evaluation. Ntembeko Myalo was arrested on November 11 for the attempted murder of 26-year-old Sinoxolo.

He allegedly accessed the South Point residence which is home to Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) students with two knives. He allegedly carved into the woman as fearful students helplessly watched. Another student took video footage of the incident where male students could be seen helping Sinoxolo.

An outsider managed to disarm Myalo and he was assaulted before the police whisked him away. The victim was reportedly stabbed more than 11 times. Her family had to travel from East London to check on the mother-of-two. Sinoxolo works in the Peer help programme where she gives counselling support to students. In his first appearance at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court, it was heard that Myalo faced a rape charge committed before the stabbing. Last week, through his lawyer, he told the court that he wasn’t well and a recommendation that he goes to a district surgeon was made.