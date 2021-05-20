Vaccinations of the Cape elderly well under way at Karl Bremer Hospital

Cape Town – Queues could be seen snaking on Wednesday as healthcare workers and those 60 years and older stood in line to receive their vaccination at Karl Bremer Hospital in Cape Town.

African News Agency (ANA), visited the hospital bustling with anxious people waiting to get their jab.

While queues were long healthcare workers ensured everything went smoothly as all Covid-19 protocols were followed.

Healthcare workers said since the Western Cape government launched its phase 2 of the vaccination plan on Tuesday they have been extremely busy.

“We have people as far as the Southern Suburbs coming this way. While it is a long way for them to travel, we do not turn anyone away. People have been queuing since 6am,” a healthcare worker told ANA.

Karl Bremer is one of eight vaccination sites launched. The others include: Pelican Park Clinic for healthcare workers only, Matthew Goniwe Clinic for healthcare workers only, Brooklyn Chest Hospital for healthcare workers and over 60s, Helderberg Hospital for healthcare workers and over 60s, Mitchells Plain Hospital, Khayelitsha Hospital and Brackenfell Clinic for healthcare workers and over 60s.

Health teams have also been sent out to old aged homes to administer the vaccine.

To date, 939 people have already been vaccinated.

Vaccinations are well underway at the Karl Bremer Hospital Vaccination site. Picture: Robin-Lee Francke/ANA

Long lines in Karl Blemmer hospital Cape Bellville Government launched Phase 2 of its vaccine rollout programme. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

On Wednesday, in a statement, the premier’s officer announced a further 10 vaccine sites had been made available in the province. They are Gugulethu Community Health Clinic, Hanover Park Community Day Centre, Cross Roads Community Health Clinic, Dr Abdurahman Community Day Centre, Inzame Zabantu Community Day Centre, Heideveld Community Health Clinic, Mitchells Plain Community Health Clinic, Nyanga Community Day Centre, Gugulethu Clinic and Eerste River Clinic.

Speaking to ANA, 78-year-old Helena Fester from Bellville said she was relieved it was her turn to receive the vaccination.

“Covid-19 has instilled me with so much fear and hearing about people I know dying due to this virus made me extra cautious with everything I did.

“This is my second time out of my house since the beginning of the year. I am so excited to get my vaccine so I know I am protected in some way.

“I would also like to urge many out there to register. Us oldies are so against new things but this is just what our nation needs,” Fester told ANA.

Government is urging all people 60 years and older to register on all available platforms for the vaccine.

It has also urged people not to visit the vaccination sites until they have received an SMS confirming the date and time of their appointment, as well as a unique code.

