Vandals strip Jakes Gerwel street lights

Cape Town - The City’s Energy and Climate Change Directorate says the City will have to spend R1.6 million to restore and repair the street lights along Jakes Gerwel Drive. Mayco member for energy and climate change Phindile Maxiti said while the City would much rather focus its attention on improving service delivery to communities across the metro, it has been left no choice but to attend to the damage of its electrical infrastructure along the M7. Maxiti said: “The latest string of theft and vandalism incidents on the City’s street lights along Jakes Gerwel Drive will cost more than R1.6 m to repair. This is money that could rather be used to enhance services. “However, criminals have taken to targeting our street lights, not only stealing the complete units, but also the wiring in the lamps. Their actions severely impact the service to residents in the surrounding areas and motorists. These criminal attacks cannot be so well organised and take place without anyone noticing. Some of the street lights along the drive are more than 11 metres high and would require specialised equipment to commit these crimes,” he said.

“We need for residents to report any suspicious activity as soon as it happens,” added Maxiti.

“The City cannot continue to spend considerable resources trying to keep the lights on along Jakes Gerwel Drive.”

According to the City, currently, 80 street lights are damaged and in need of repairs, including more than 160 light fittings.

Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyson said: “There are several hot spots along the Jakes Gerwel Drive which is a hot spot for illegal connections and vandalism and attacks against staff and contractors. Law enforcement officers patrol the areas so that both the infrastructure and motorists can be protected.

“Although the stoning of vehicles, theft, vandalism, and damage to infrastructure happen sporadically, our patrols in hot spot areas occur frequently.”

In efforts to encourage residents to actively protect the streets lights, the City is offering a R5 000 cash reward to anyone who will provide information that leads to the arrest of the street vandals, the confiscation of stolen street lights parts.

Cape Argus