Veggie gardens in Elsies River to feed the hungry expanding its reach

Cape Town - A group of Elsies River youth who started a non-profit organisation that plants vegetables and maintains veggie gardens in local communities are appealing to the public to support their dream of expanding the initiative. The project, by Geronimo de Klerk, is called Feed The Future For Life, and was launched in April 2020 in response to food insecurity in local communities highlighted by the Covid-19 pandemic. De Klerk said the gardens project hoped to support impoverished communities by affording them a self-sustainable option to keep feeding and providing for the less privileged. De Klerk said that while he had initially been inspired to start the veggie garden as a means to support local soup kitchens that were struggling to feed the less fortunate in his community when Covid-19 hit, the project’s growth had now inspired him to expand into other communities and allow other youth to lead inspired lives. “We have grown so much over the past few months, and I’m proud of the work we have done and what we have been able to accomplish. To think that we started with no resources or funds, but the idea to help,” he said.

“Our dream is for us to take this project into other communities, and train youth in other communities to be a part of the initiative. Especially those who live in gang-infested, impoverished communities. That is why we are appealing to the public to please support us and donate to help us grow our programme,” said De Klerk.

The veggie garden, which has become popular in several local communities in Elsies River, supplies schools, pensioners and soup kitchens in the area with fresh veggies often. Among the schools, the non-profit supports Edward Primary School.

The school’s feeding scheme facilitator Mevis Smith said: “Geronimo has been supplying us with veggies for the feeding programme and the children adore him so much for it. They love what we make from the veggies, and it goes a long way.

“I am so proud of the work that he’s doing now. It shows what our youth are capable of; I can only imagine the big things they would do if they received the support they need,” she said.

To support Geronimo and his team you can donate to the initiative at https://www.backabuddy.co.za/feed-the-future-for-life

Cape Argus