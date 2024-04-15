Veteran marathon runner dies

Cape Town - Described by friends and family as a super athlete and role model, Siraaj Toefy from Schaapkraal, completed the Totalsports Two Oceans ultra-marathon in a time of 5:30:30 on Saturday before succumbing to a stroke. Toefy, 60, was taken to hospital after he reported feeling unwell, but died shortly thereafter.

The athlete is survived by his widow Shireen, daughters Mishkah Hendricks and Tasneem, and three grandchildren. Hendricks said her father was healthy before the race. “He was never sick and had no ailments.” She said he was a highly motivated and driven person. “He was a great father, grandfather, husband and an amazing athlete. He was always motivating the people around him and always had a positive outlook on life.

“My father will be missed in the running and cycling community as he was known by so many,” she said. Toefy was a member of the Ommiedraai Friends Athletic Club for the past two years. Prior to that, he was at Central Athletics Club and Totalsports VOB Running Club. He completed 12 Two Oceans ultra-marathons, four Comrades Marathons and 25 Cape Town Cycle Tours.

Chairperson of Ommiedraai Friends Athletic Club, Wasfi Adams, said Toefy excelled in his age category in both running and cycling. “He was one of the better athletes and outperformed many who were a lot younger than him. He was a natural athlete who had been running for many years. “He was always willing to provide advice to the younger club members and was admired and loved by many in the running fraternity,” he said.

Adams last spoke with Toefy on Saturday morning. “I got him at the start of the event in Newlands and had the opportunity to greet and shake his hand. Little did I know it would be the last time. “Many took wonderful pictures of him along the way. We all are shocked. He was a legend and he had the opportunity to complete his 12th ultra in an amazing time,” he said.

Toefy’s janaazah took place on Sunday. The Two Oceans Marathon posted the following on Facebook: “The Two Oceans Marathon team wish to share our sincere condolences with the family of a fallen fellow runner. “This runner finished his 12th ultra marathon this morning and post the race felt unwell. He was then transported by private ambulance to hospital where he, sadly, passed away. Our thoughts are with his family.”