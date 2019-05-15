The Zeenatul Islam Masjid. Courtney Africa African News Agency (ANA)

that it will be looking into amending Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has hinted

its noise by-law to exempt religious

organisations.

Imam of the Muir Street Mosque Mogamat Moerat said: “We’ve noted the overwhelming public response to the complaint the City of Cape Town has received with regard to the Athaan. We’re heartened by the messages of support by different faith groups.” He said the Zeenatul Islam Masjid trustees had been engaging with the City regarding the complaint,

“The masjid accepts that the City is obliged to process the complaint. However, this masjid will be embarking on a path to engage the City of Cape Town to review its by-law that deals with noise pollution. The masjid believes this is significant not only for the Muslim community, but for all faith communities of Cape Town at large,” Moerat said.

In March this year, councillor Aslam Cassim recommended that the by-law be reviewed - this took place within a DA caucus. In April the City had few meetings because of the elections and could not follow up on the matter.

Mayoral committee member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said: “We’ve not had any engagements with the mosque because they’d requested that we wait until Ramadaan is over, and we have respected that. But the City has continued to meet with residents and we’ve continued to meet with the Imam and members of the trust of the mosque.”

Badroodien did not want to elaborate on whether the by-law’s review would be back on the City agenda. ACDP councillor Grant Haskin said: “We don’t believe the by-law should be changed because it doesn’t consider the whole community. The only thing that should happen is that it should be enforced, and it should be enforced by everybody.”

ANC City Caucus leader Xolani Sotashe said this was an indication that the City was ignorant.

“How do you interfere with people like this? They have failed the people of District Six and failed the people of Bo-Kaap, and we believe this is another scare tactic,” he said.

Video by Yazeed Kamieldien