Video of Grade 12 pupils surprising classmate with a new phone goes viral

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – A Grade 12 pupil at Windsor High School in Lansdowne got a surprise that left him in tears when his classmates gave him a new phone. The idea to surprise Tashreeq Doovey with the gift came from his classmates. This is part of a bigger campaign by Roxanne Carter to raise funds for Doovey, who is one of her son's friends. The fund-raiser description explains that besides being a matric student, Doovey is also the sole breadwinner for his mother and three younger siblings. “A few days ago Tasreeq's classmates made his life a bit easier by all pitching in to get him a used cellphone, like the one he was robbed of while having a seizure on his way home,” the post explains. The video of his classmates giving him the phone went viral because of Doovey’s reaction and the kindness shown by his peers.

A Grade 12 class at Windsor High School has surprised a fellow class-mate with a cellphone. Tashreeq Doovey from Hanover... Posted by Radio 786 on Friday, September 4, 2020

As the post explained, his peers also took care of getting him a matric jacket.

The aim behind the fund-raiser “is to raise enough money to sustain the household without him having to work weekends until he has completed his final matric exam”.

“The impact of donations is that he won't have to work weekends to provide for his family and can only focus on his final few months of school,” the post said.

The fund-raiser has raised more than R50 000 of its R55 000 target. The post said the money would be used to help cover groceries, electricity, transport and data for school projects.

“Any additional funds raised above the target will be used to further Tasreeq's education and allow him the freedom to attend a university/college of his choice and further his dreams.”

If you are wanting to do more then you can contribute towards the crowdfund here.

Cape Argus