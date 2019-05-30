Rania Farik, Kay-Leagh Williams and Tamsin Daniels with their new learning tools at Wynberg Girls’ Junior School. SISONKE MLAMLA

Cape Town - Wynberg Girls’ Junior School (WGJS) has introduced new subjects to its pupils, including coding and robotics, to prepare them for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The school also launched a new specialised Linguistic Zone on Tuesday, as part of their facilities to emphasise the importance of reading and language skills.

School governing body chairman Mark Hess described the new facility as an exciting move toward shaping minds for future careers.

Hess said the world was changing and new careers were being discovered all the time.

“Our children are entering fields of work and study that we would never have comprehended many years ago, However, while new careers emerge, the basics of education remain the same, and without basic levels of literacy and understanding of languages South Africa will continue to lag behind the curve when it comes to global literacy levels,” Hess said.

WGJS principal Dee Cawcutt said it was for that reason the school had embarked on a project to encourage a passion for reading, both for leisure and knowledge.

“At the same time we want to teach a greater understanding of various languages that play a part in our world today. Language is one of the key focus areas for the global education community’s focus toward 2050,” Cawcutt said.

The new facilities include an upgraded library that encourages reading for all age groups at the school.

There is also alternative seating such as fun reading corners and window seats, and a “tree of knowledge” equipped with connected devices to encourage research and self-learning.

The Language Lab and Digital Den are also included in the Linguistic Zone. The Language Lab was designed to showcase the various international languages that are represented by families within the school.

The Digital Den encourages the use of coding as an additional language, promoting the Forth Industrial Revolution.

Cawcutt said that through the use of fun devices such as “Bee Bots”, girls from as young as 6 years old were taught computer coding.

“This means that by the time they are in Grade 7, girls will be able to code simple computer programs, allowing them to excel in these skills at both higher and tertiary education levels,” Cawcutt said.

