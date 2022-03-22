Violent clashes in Robertson between foreign nationals over employment condemned

Cape Town - Farmworker unions and civil society organisations have condemned a violent incident that occurred in Nkqubela, Robertson. The incident allegedly involved foreign nationals from Lesotho and Zimbabwe who clashed over employment opportunities in the small rural town.

Story continues below Advertisment

In condemning the incident, the Commercial Stevedore, Agricultural and Allied Workers Union (CSAAWU) said that it was calling on the Ministry of Employment and Labour to intervene and meet with stakeholders in the agricultural sector to find longterm sustainable solutions. About 200 people, mostly women and children, were forced to evacuate the area and seek refuge at a nearby police station,while almost 20 people were injured. Several homes were broken into with some burnt down, according to CSWAAU. CSWAAU National Organiser Karel Swart said: “This incident is a direct result of labour rights violations in the agricultural sector, including the exploitation of immigrant farmworkers, precarious ‘piecemeal’ contracts, and the use of labour brokers.

“The casualisation of farm work for low-paying seasonal contracts, with no employment benefits, has made the use of labour brokers prevalent. Labour brokers favour contracting immigrant farmworkers, who they then exploit as cheap labour.” Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation executive director Billy Claasen said: “This is what we have been warning people in the agricultural sector about. This must be squarely placed on the doorstep of the farmers. They are wholly responsible for xenophobia in agriculture. “Farmers who use cheap labour and import trucks and buses and taxis full of foreigners to take over the work of locals. The overcrowding of our townships is because some farmers hire and fire these people, and they end up in the nearest communities. The same happens in Clanwilliam, Citrusdal and other towns.

Story continues below Advertisment

“We call on the president to call a meeting between labour organisations, civil society and farmers’ associations within the agricultural sector to discuss these issues before it spills over to other towns in the province,” Claasen said. Meanwhile, police have since the incident arrested one man on a charge of public violence. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “A 36-year-old foreign national male has since been arrested and detained on a charge of public violence. Once charged, the suspect will appear in the Robertson Magistrate’s Court on the mentioned charge.

Story continues below Advertisment

“We can confirm that calm has been restored. The families who initially sought refuge at the Robertson police station have since returned to their homes in Nkqubela.” In Cape Town, foreign nationals commemorated Human Rights Day by marching to Parliament to call on the government to protect them from xenophobic attacks. [email protected]