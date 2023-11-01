Visitors cautioned to be vigilant when visiting Signal Hill

Cape Town - Table Mountain National Park management has issued safety tips following an increase in incidents of pickpocketing in the Signal Hill area.
Visitors are urged to ensure the safety and security of their belongings.
It has been just more than two weeks since the Cape Argus published an article on the increase in hikes on Cape Town’s famous trails, but the newfound interest has also brought an increase in crime.
Following multiple alerts made by the Table Mountain National Park management, they have now released safety tips for those who want to watch the sunset and sunrise at Signal Hill.
Residents are advised to remain aware of their surroundings while enjoying the views.
“They should pay attention to the people nearby and be cautious of any suspicious activity. They must not leave their valuables unattended on the mat area, but rather keep their belongings secure and consider using anti-theft bags or pouches.
“Also, people should be cautious of individuals offering help or assistance. According to SANParks, pickpockets usually work in groups and always distract their target to make the job much easier for them.
“Your safety is our top priority, and we want every visitor to have a memorable and secure experience in Table Mountain National Park. By following these guidelines and remaining alert, you can help us ensure a safe and enjoyable visit for all.
“If you observe any suspicious behaviour or feel uncomfortable, please report it to park rangers or local authorities immediately on 086 110 6417. Your vigilance can help keep the park safe for everyone,” said SANParks.
Megan Taplin, park manager for TMNP, previously told the Cape Argus that many of the incidents happening along Signal Hill and Lion’s Head are not just petty crimes but operations run by organised criminal syndicates, therefore demanding engagement at a higher level from all authorities.
Take Back Our Mountains’ Tahir Osman previously said the spike in muggings has been noticeable since March.