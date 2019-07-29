UCT is looking for 15 Jammie Shuttle drivers, who will be responsible for transporting students and staff between UCT campuses and residences. Picture: UCT

Cape Town - UCT is looking for 15 Jammie Shuttle drivers, who will be responsible for transporting students and staff between UCT campuses and residences. UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said the vacancies resulted from a number of factors, including an overnight shuttle service that had been introduced, and the university currently having nine open shifts.

Moholola said other contributing factors included the three drivers who had been promoted internally to other roles within the transport office and two drivers who had left the university.

He said the university wished to make these appointments as soon as possible. However, Moholola said the closing date for applications was yesterday.

“This will be followed by shortlisting and then driver assessments and criminal checks, after which interviews will be conducted.”

According to the university’s website, the Jammie Shuttle is a bus shuttle service, freely available to all UCT students and staff.

“A fleet of 26 buses, including a special one for disabled passengers, operates between residences, all UCT campuses and some public bus, train and parking facilities close to the university”.

Jammie Shuttle buses run to a strictly controlled schedule, which is available on weekdays, weekends and holidays, during both term time and holidays. It also includes a late-night service, and each bus is fitted with a monitoring system that allows its location to be constantly checked.

Moholola said candidates wishing to apply should be in possession of a Grade 10 certificate, have a minimum of three years’ experience in the bus transport industry, an unendorsed South African driver’s licence (Code C or EC) and a valid professional driver’s permit (PDP).

He said they should also have to be customer-focused with good communication skills and an ability to work in a team and under pressure.

Thato Malumane, vice-chairperson of the SRC, said the university should recruit in accordance with the spirit of transformation, while also “not compromising the competency of the candidates”.