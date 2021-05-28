WATCH: Bellville Civic Centre fire contained, says City of Cape Town official

Cape Town - The fire at the Bellville Civic Centre has been contained but it has caused significant damage to the centre.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service was battling the fire that broke out at the centre today just before 6am.

Jermaine Carelse, the spokesperson for the City’s Fire and Rescue Service, said they were alerted to the fire by a security company and then deployed firefighters to the scene.

He said 35 staff members and nine firefighting appliances, including two hydraulic platforms, were used to control the blaze.

Cape Town - Bellville Civic Centre on fire🔥 use alternative routes to avoid the area pic.twitter.com/49QxDeKnie — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) May 28, 2021

Firefighters managed to contain it just before 8am but it has caused significant damage.

“The damages are concentrated to the under-stage and stage areas and a section of the auditorium. The fire also caused substantial damage to the roof,” Carelse said.

“At this stage the cause of the fire is unknown.”

Cape Argus