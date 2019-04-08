Thousands of people participated in this year’s Wholesun Bread Cape Town Big Walk, presented by Double O. The morning started with the renowned scenic walk along the Sea Point promenade, with the finish at the Green Point track. Picture: Armand Hough African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Attracting more than 15 000 people, Sunday’s Wholesun Bread Cape Town Big Walk presented by Double O was hailed as a huge success and an example of how a community can come together for a good cause. “It’s an absolutely exhilarating feeling knowing that the hard work paid off, especially looking at how smoothly the start went, and how the people were streaming in," convener Dr Elias Parker said.

"We’re looking at between 15000 and 20000 people - with the festivities, entertainment and how laid-back people are, it just makes you feel great,” he said.

“We stand proudly on the shoulders of our sponsors and particularly our entrants. It’s a feeling that gracefully and deeply affects one’s resolve because ultimately we do this trying to address the objectives of our beneficiaries.

Said 62-year-old Abdul Ghaleem Jacobs: ”Participants were equally pleased. It was enjoyable just to be with the people and the community. It’s very heart-warming to see the support that the Big Walk is getting, and I think people respect the fact that our participation is for a good cause.

“It’s easy just to give R100 towards a good cause, but to participate is much more rewarding. I ran with the thought that I am doing this for all those people who are suffering, like those at Red Cross Hospital, and the other beneficiaries such as the PinkDrive and the Al-Ikhlaas Academia Library and Resource Centre.”

Wholesun Bread spokesperson Shabodien Roomanay said: “I think today’s turnout bears testimony to the fact that people appreciate how local businesses get involved, and that is critical.

"The most rewarding has been that people have come out in their numbers, and they enjoy our attempt at putting together such an event.”

The event’s success was proof of the talent and skills available to it, he said.

“It adds value to those who support us and allows us to give back to those who support us.”

Parker noted: “In life there is far much greater to gain in giving than what there is in taking. You earn a living by taking, but you earn a life by giving, and that is the feeling we embrace, which is why we’ve been able to run the Big Walk for 19 years.”

The Cape Argus was again the main media partner for the Big Walk. The newspaper has repeated its offer of last year to participants in this year’s event.

They were offered a 50% discount subscription to the Cape Argus on condition they provided their Big Walk race number.

Acting assistant editor Quinton Mtyala said: The Cape Argus is proud to be associated with the Big Walk, which has become landmark in Cape Town’s annual events calendar.

"We want to promote wellness among our readers by supporting this event, while also reaching out to our target audience.”

The Cape Argus subscriptions department can be reached on 0800220770.

