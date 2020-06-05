WATCH: Bonteheuwel family devastated as drive-by shooting claims father and son's life

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A Bonteheuwel family were left devastated after a young father and his 2-year-old-son were shot dead in a drive-by shooting, the latest in a string of gang-related shootings on the Cape Flats. Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said that since the weekend there had been an upsurge in gang-related shootings in Manenberg, Lentegeur, Bonteheuwel, Beacon Valley, Lavender Hill and other areas in Cape Town. Moegamat Johnson, 31, was allegedly gunned down in a drive-by shooting on the corner of Tolbos Street and Bonteheuwel Avenue on Wednesday evening. He died at the scene. His 2-year old son, Zhizhaurio, was critically wounded. The child succumbed to his injuries at the Red Cross Children’s Hospital on Thursday morning. Moegamat and Zhizhaurio Johnson. Picture: Supplied According to police spokesperson Novela Potelwa, Bishop Lavis police were hard at work probing the shooting. Potelwa said reports indicated that Johnson was walking from a nearby shop on Bonteheuwel Avenue at 7.15pm, carrying the child, when a vehicle stopped next to them. “Two unidentified males climbed out and started shooting at the pair.” Johnson’s distraught mother Shariefa Johnson, said she loved him very much, and her grandson was still very small.

“I do not understand why people do this to us. Moegamat was never a gangster. He was just a taxi guard.”

Johnson said everyone in the community knew the child as he was always with his father.

Moegmat Johnson’s sister Kashiefa Johnson said she would always miss him. “He was everything to us. He cared and loved everyone in the family and the community.”

Moegamat's sister, Kashiefa Johnson, cries over the death of her brother and his child. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Moegamat Johnson (31) and his two-year-old child were shot and killed while walking in the streets of Bonteheuwel, Wednesday night. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Gang violence had flared up in parts of Cape Town over the past few days and police said they were investigating several shooting incidents, including that of a 24-year-old man who was shot and injured in Elsies River on Wednesday.

In another shooting on Thursday morning, four people - aged nine, 14, 33 and 39 - were shot and wounded in Begonia Street, Lentegeur.

A 28-year-old male was recently shot and killed in Ryston Road, Hanover Park. Two other victims were also shot and received medical attention at a nearby hospital.

Mitchells Plain ward councillor Washiela Harris said gang violence occurred daily in her community.

“The shootings and stabbings are rife in Tafelsig, Lentegeur, New Woodlands, Old Woodlands, Beacon Valley, Rockland, Portlands and Westridge.”

Harris said their children do not go to bed with their parents singing them lullabies, but they do go to bed hearing volleys of bullets.

“The lockdown regulations are making everything worse,” Harris said.

“There have been numerous incidents in which children have been affected by the renewed violence that has broken out since the shift to alert level 3 of the lockdown,” Fritz said.

He said gangs were taking advantage of the reduced alert level to settle scores.

“We will not allow this to happen. Despite our response to Covid-19, the Western Cape government has not abrogated its commitment to making communities safe. The Western Cape Safety Plan remains committed to halving the murder rate over the next 10 years.”

He said as such, his department would continue to work with police, Law Enforcement Advancement Plan, Neighbourhood Watches, Community Police Forums and other stakeholders to put a stop to gang violence.

Reagen Allen, DA Western Cape spokesperson for Community Safety, urged community members to anonymously report gang shootings in order for perpetrators to be brought to book.

Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Martin Makasi said gang problem in the Western Cape has been going on since “donkey years with no solution on sight except stupid politics among different government spheres and political parties.”

Makasi said a joint effort by criminal justice cluster, integrated teams of investigators, prosecutors working together on dockets to ensure successful prosecution was needed in the province.

He said the involvement of the South African Revenue Service (Sars), the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) and the Strategic Surveillance Unit (SSU) is needed to probe and investigate how asserts were acquired by drug lords and gang leaders including their relatives.

“They needed to set up an investigating team to investigate government officials involved with criminal groupings and corrupt officials within the police, National Prosecution Authority (NPA) and Community Services department including installing 4th Industrial Revolution technology in all correctional services facilities,” he said.

Makasi said politicians should stop playing stupid political games rather work to strengthen community structures and have effective and efficient partnerships for benefit of the communities.

[email protected]