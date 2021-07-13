WATCH: Cape hikers urged to be vigilant after boulder tumbles down Table Mountain

Cape Town - A boulder tumbling down Table Mountain this morning cause alarm for many who were hiking. Videos were posted on social media this morning in which a plume of dust was captured after a boulder had just tumbled down the mountain on Tuesday at around 11am.

Some online had reported hearing loud rumbling after the boulder descended from the mountain at the Silverstream Ravine area. Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) spokesperson Babalwa Dlangamandla said that after an investigation was completed, the cause of the boulder’s dislodgement was found to have been a natural occurrence. Massive bolder just rolled down table mountain … hope no one got hurt #capetown #bolder pic.twitter.com/pr0X4HqNmg — Johann Witbrood Botha (@witbrood) July 13, 2021

“After a careful investigation, it was discovered that this incident was a natural occurrence, however we cannot establish if it will occur again. “The area is open to the public and the investigation has been completed, but we kindly request users to be vigilant when using the Silverstream Ravine area; rock fall and mudslide might take place due to adverse weather condition.” Dlangamandla said that it is not something that residents should be concerned about, but that mountain users must remain alert to their surroundings, especially after the recent cold front.