Cape Town - MEC of Community Safety, Alan Winde conducted a press conference on Tuesday where he unpacked his first 100 days in office. Among some of the topics include the R10 000 reward to community members to report an illegal firearm, the offers of R5 million for the reservists programme and the deployment of Government staff as Commissioners of Oath at police stations to Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, as well as the launch of the crime fighter of the month award.

Winde said there have been various challenges in this "short period", but the status quo in fighting crime cannot remain.

He says further urgent efforts, through collaboration from all relevant stakeholders, are needed to address these challenges, "as we drastically need to reduce the ten murders per day in this Province,” Winde said.

He added his time in office has been marked by building "our own" capacity to fight crime, "and by strengthening our stance toward the national police minister to ensure he accounts for his failure to achieve same, and takes corrective steps."

