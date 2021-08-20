WATCH: CTICC vaccine queue snakes around building as over 18s come out for jabs
Share this article:
Cape Town - In stark contrast to images from earlier this week, the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) was packed on Friday with people over 18 queued up to get their jabs, that the line was snaking around the building.
Pictures and posts of 18 to 34-year-old age cohort queuing for their Covid-19 vaccine filled social media after a statement from government, following Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, revealed that it was decided to open up the registration.
Many had been pleading for the opening of the vaccine registration as images of empty vaccine sites made their way online. Even just as recently as Wednesday, the CTICC was nearly empty as vaccinations had lulled.
On Thursday, however, Cabinet announced: “As part of increasing the vaccination roll-out programme, Cabinet approved the vaccination of persons aged between 18 years and 35 years from 20 August 2021.”
The news was welcomed by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde who said he was excited at the announcement as he had also called for the vaccination of residents 18 years and older to be brought forward.
“We’ve seen major interest from this age group, and we look forward to them making use of our vaccination sites. We have the capacity, infrastructure and supplies to manage this increased demand.
“To the young people who will now be eligible for your vaccine – the vaccines are safe, they work, and they will help get our economy growing again, saving jobs,” said Winde.
On Friday morning, the young people came out to get their jabs.
Earlier this week provincial Health Department spokesperson Mark van der Heever said that vaccine hesitancy was having an impact on the national vaccine roll-out but that the department was looking at several options to address this.
“Our local teams are actively engaging communities where there is low uptake.
“We have also initiated several outreaches to vulnerable groups such as farmworkers, bed-ridden people and those at shelters. We have also been vaccinating people who do not have identification documents,” said Van der Heever.
There was also reports of some vaccinations sites across the metro running out of vaccines as the youngsters came to get their Covid-19 vaccinations. Many people shared their experience going to multiple sites in an attempt to get the jab.
Those who visited the CTICC also took to social media to share their excitement at getting vaccinated:
We vibing! Queue moving fast at CTICC but there are 5 other sites around Cape Town CBD to walk in if you haven't booked anything. #vaxxedyouthCPT #VaccineRollOutSA pic.twitter.com/MZLUW7fHZW— Apocolipstick (@Apocolipstick1) August 20, 2021
Currently 2nd last in the under 35 walk in line at CTICC... This could take a while #CovidVaccine pic.twitter.com/VJNA9X5bvf— L (@l_akshm_i) August 20, 2021
Got me some jabs. Even with a booking the whole process at the CTICC took 2h. We are out in force today! #VaccineRollOutSA pic.twitter.com/LK6wyadsds— Fred Lutz (@Fredericklutz) August 20, 2021
It’s a real slick operation at the CTICC. Once you get inside the process is very quick. Busy waiting in the post vaccine section. Everyone’s been really friendly. Thank you @WesternCapeGov pic.twitter.com/BRx1JPqTBv— LB 🇵🇸 (@LeilaBadsha) August 20, 2021
Looked at the CTICC and cried full of pride! 🇿🇦— Uth 🇵🇸🇿🇦 (@UthmanSamaai) August 20, 2021
But I’m not waiting in that. 😭
Vaxxed gang gang!! 💉 If it’s helpful to anyone: went to CTICC at 8am, the entire process took four hours (the lines were and still are WILD so prepare yourself) - I’m Team J&J! Also s/o to the efficient and extremely friendly staff and volunteers ✨— Busang Senne (@bu_radleyy) August 20, 2021
CTICC looked like the venue for a Rihanna concert. The kids came out to get vaxxed and my heart is so happy! ❤️❤️❤️❤️— Jules (@Julie_3006) August 20, 2021