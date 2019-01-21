Patricia de Lille unveiled the interim national leadership committee of her new political party "Good" on Sunday morning. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Key to Patricia de Lille’s Good movement is open transparency on the issue of party funding, but she herself is reluctant to open her party’s books and say who funds her, claiming it will serve no purpose to do so now. The former Cape Town mayor paraded hundreds of her new party’s members as she announced its structures for the national leadership in Cape Town on Sunday.

The interim national leadership committee (NLC) will act as the party’s decision-making body until after the elections this year, when they will convene a congress and elect the leadership.

De Lille said the NLC's most important task was to lead the movement to success in the elections.

“The NLC consists of 36 members with the power to co-opt additional members if and when required. These 36 members represent our country’s greatest asset - our rich and beautiful diversity - and I am proud to lead this movement with these talented and committed South Africans,” she said.

But on political party funding, De Lille was reluctant to say who had been giving her party money.

“We support the political party funding bill and we will make known who has given us money, but we will do this when we are ready to do it. It does not help to do it now. What purpose will it serve if we release our information and no one else does it? All parties should come together and do it as one,” De Lille said.

She, however, said that most of her funding until now had been through crowdfunding.

“There are the people that give R10 and R20. And crowdfunding has been one of our biggest sources. Even the crowdfunding we will make known,” she said.

De Lille will serve as the leader; the national chairperson is Nthabiseng Lephoko and her deputy is Bongani Madikane.

Former mayoral committee member for urban development and transport Brett Herron will be the secretary-general and Lehlohonono Mtshali will deputise him.





National treasurer will be Masego Kwenamera, national organiser will be Shaun August who will be deputised by Vivien Laverge and Marius Gysman. The policy officer is Mark Rountree.

“We set out to build a political movement that would offer South Africans a viable alternative built on sound values and a deep commitment to a prosperous and equitable South Africa.

"We recognised that South Africans have become fatigued by politics as usual and have lost faith in politicians,” she said.

De Lille added that another selection process would be implemented to vet and screen candidates.

“We will be designing a system that will deal with the selection of candidates. It will include mechanisms that will vet and screen candidates.

"What we are also going to do is select and then announce our premier candidates for all the provinces. "A large of part of this process will start in February.

"We are going to compete with big parties, but we are quality,” De Lille said.

Asked about membership, she said: “At the end of January we had 60 000 members. In this week alone, we have captured 7500 new members.”

