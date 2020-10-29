WATCH: E-hailing driver’s body found covered with tree branches in backseat of car

Cape Town – Police and crime scene experts were still on the scene in Jaberhon Street, Kuils River, after the body of an e-hailing driver was discovered in a car on Thursday morning. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the Kuils River SAPS patrol responded to a complaint of a silver Nissan behind a Shell petrol station in Jaberhon Street. “Upon investigation the members found the vehicle’ doors were standing open. “They found a body of a deceased male person on the back seat of the vehicle covered with tree branches.” Van Wyk said at this stage it is unknown how the deceased died.

"Crime scene experts are still on the scene combing the area for clues.

Police and crime scene experts were still on the scene in Jaberhon Street, Kuils River after the body of an e-hailing driver was discovered in a car on Thursday morning. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency

“A murder case has been registered and is being investigated. No suspects have been arrested.”

A resident in the area reported that the car has been standing on the same spot for the past two days.

SAPS urge anyone with information that can lead to the arrests of suspect/s to please contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant M Mfubesi on 021 900 5500 or 0731247487 alternatively Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

