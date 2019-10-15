WATCH: Family leaves wife and kids' bodies at morgue, claims body of alleged killer









THe Mvinjelwa family, supported by community activists, marched to the Tygerberg mortuary, demanding the bodies of their loved ones to be released. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus Cape Town - A family feud has erupted over the bodies of a mother and her two daughters who were killed by their father, who afterwards committed suicide. The bodies have been lying in the Tygerberg mortuary since last month after the incident. On Monday, the Mvinjelwa family and community activists marched and demonstrated in front of the building, demanding the release of the bodies of Pumla Mvinjelwa Ntombela and her two daughters, Nhlanhla and Bajabulile. Police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela confirmed the march and said the situation at the mortuary was being policed. Pumla and her daughters were found murdered in their home in Bardale Village last month, along with her husband of 10 years, Simthembile Ntombela, who allegedly left a suicide note. In the note he instructed Pumla to get R100 000 from Discovery and give it to his mother for his funeral and told her not to attend.

The grieving family said they had been going to the mortuary to talk to the Ntombela family of the husband.

They demanded that the bodies of their daughter and two granddaughters be buried at their home in the Eastern Cape, “but they refused”.

Pumla’s sister, Nondumiso Mvinjelwa, said that after the tragedy both families agreed to wait for her father, Mncedisi, from the Eastern Cape for the funeral arrangements. She said they were shocked when they found out Simthembile’s family (Ntombelas) had gone to Tygerberg mortuary to identify the bodies without them.

Nondumiso said all they wanted was Pumla’s body and the bodies of the two daughters. “The shocking part was that the body of Simtembile was released by his family on Friday, leaving Pumla and the daughters.

“That showed us that the Ntombela family had no interest in burying Pumla and the daughters.”

The Ntombela family refused to comment. A family member, Zandile, said she was busy “driving” and that she would comment when she found the time.

Community activist Lucinda Evans said September 26 was a day the Mvinjelwa family and the community of Bardale in Blue Downs would never forget.

“It’s even harder because Pumla and her two children were gunned down and killed by her husband,” Evans said. “We want justice for Pumla and her children”.

There is an online petition to support the release of the bodies.

The spokesperson for Emergency Medical Services and Forensic Pathology Services at Western Cape Government Health, Deanna Bessick, said: "By law we can however not release the bodies as there is no agreement between the two families. We have met and informed the relevant representatives of their responsibility in assuring the bodies to be released.

"We have received their memorandum and have verbally responded to the representatives and will also do so in writing," Bessick said.

