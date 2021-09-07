CapeargusNews
Twenty-seven patients have been transported to nearby hospitals for emergency medical treatment. Picture: Supplied
Twenty-seven patients have been transported to nearby hospitals for emergency medical treatment. Picture: Supplied

WATCH: Five dead and 27 others injured in Villiersdorp bus-car crash

Cape Town - Western Cape emergency services are currently at the scene of a vehicle accident along the R321 heading to the Theewaterskloof Dam in Villiersdorp in which five people have died.

According to Western Cape EMS spokesperson Deanna February, around 60 people were involved in the accident between a bus and a car.

February said emergency services were notified at 6.53am, and several vehicles were dispatched to the scene, including two rescue vehicles, six provincial EMS ambulances and two private ambulances.

Twenty-seven patients have been transported to nearby hospitals for emergency medical treatment.

“Unfortunately, five patients are deceased, and three patients are trapped in a vehicle.

“We would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased,” said February.

Twenty-seven patients have been transported to nearby hospitals for emergency medical treatment. Picture: Supplied

