WATCH: Garden Route declared a Covid-19 hotspot due to rapid increase in cases

Cape Town - Due a rapid increase of Covid-19 cases in the Garden Route, the Western Cape Government has issued an urgent hotspot alert for the area. The announcement was made on Tuesday when Premier Alan Winde explained the spike in area was the main contributor to the notable growth of active cases in the Western Cape. “Specifically, we are concerned about the increasing number of cases in George, Knysna and Bitou. George, which currently has 628 active cases, has the highest number of active cases in the province,” Winde said. Over the weekend, 160 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in George, 145 new cases in Knysna/Bitou, 41 new cases in Mossel Bay, and seven new cases in Hessequa. The premier said along with the increasing cases in the region, there was a rise hospitalisations.

“Our hospitals still have sufficient capacity to cope with the surge in cases. However, we must all take responsibility to ensure we are able to contain the further spread of the virus.

“The hotspot team for the Garden Route has increased surveillance through screening and testing. We are also working closely with the municipalities, environmental health teams and stakeholders in the region to manage and contain the spread,” Winde said.

“This includes a concerted communications campaign in the area. We are also paying special attention to vulnerable groups, including in old age homes.”

Garden Route residents and visitors have been urged to do their part to help stop this surge. They have been advised to:

Wear their masks at all times when out in public places Avoid gatherings Avoid crowded places, especially when there is poor ventilation Stay at least 1.5 metre apart Wash their hands with soap and water regularly

“If you feel sick, stay at home and if you experience symptoms, call the hotline on 080 928 4102 for directions and next steps.

“We will only be able to bring this situation under control if everyone takes responsibility now.

“On Thursday, my weekly digital press conference will specifically focus on the Garden Route and I will set out more details on our response plans for the district,” said Winde.

