Cape Town - Many domestic animals are frightened by loud noises, particularly the loud bangs and piercing sounds produced by fireworks. To avoid distress you should take appropriate measures to ensure the wellbeing of your pets.

If you are unsure as to how your pets will be affected, note that animals that are sensitive to thunderstorms are likely to react similarly to the noise of fireworks. If you are at all unsure of your pet's reaction it is best to take precautionary measures.

Fireworks are a cause of panic for many pets and the NSPCA have shared these tips that will help keep your animals happy and safe:
  • More family pets will run away from home during holidays involving fireworks than any other days of the year. As a precautionary measure in case your pets are frightened and run away, make sure your animals have identification tags or microchips to ensure that they are returned safely when they are found.
  • If possible, stay home with your animals if you suspect fireworks fiends are about
  • If you can't be home with your animals, keep them inside. Make sure that your pets have access to their favourite "safe place” or find a quiet, comfortable, enclosed room where your pets can "hide” if they need to. Ensure that they cannot break through a window or slip out of a door.
  • Attempt to mask any noise by drawing curtains and playing calming music at a reasonable volume
  • Put familiar and comforting things around them such as toys, baskets etc
  • Provide them with something to do such as giving your dog a chewy bone or lots of catnip or a catnip toy for felines.
  • If your pets do react badly to fireworks, then seek professional advice from your veterinarian ahead of time
  • Why not ensure your pets have a hearty and nutritious meal around nightfall. This will make them more likely to be sleepy!
