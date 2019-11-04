Fireworks are a cause of panic for many pets and the NSPCA have shared these tips will help keep your animals happy and safe. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Many domestic animals are frightened by loud noises, particularly the loud bangs and piercing sounds produced by fireworks. To avoid distress you should take appropriate measures to ensure the wellbeing of your pets.



If you are unsure as to how your pets will be affected, note that animals that are sensitive to thunderstorms are likely to react similarly to the noise of fireworks. If you are at all unsure of your pet's reaction it is best to take precautionary measures.



