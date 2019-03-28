Nopasile Mfuyana 73 is one of the new house owners in Bobs Way Eerste Rivier. The houses were recently handed to the rightful beneficieries by MEC of Human Settlement Bonginkosi Madikizela. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela, delivering his last budget speech before the end of the provincial government’s current term, has boasted that his department had since 2009 created more than 213000 “housing opportunities”. “Over 103000 title deeds were delivered and we continue to do that on a regular basis as part of our contribution to land reform. Title deeds restoration is now part of the national department’s strategic goals and the Department of Human Settlements in the Western Cape has outperformed all other provinces sitting at 72%,” Madikizela said.

On the weekend, while campaigning for the ANC in Delft, outside Cape Town, President Cyril Ramaphosa slammed the DA, charging that the provincial government had failed to use just short of R1.7billion in funds allocated for housing which was returned to the National Treasury.

Madikeza also spoke about informal settlements worryingly in the Western Cape. There are more than 503 informal settlements in the province.

“There’s a huge misconception about informal settlements in South Africa and why they exist.

“It is not true that all informal settlements are an indication of housing need or poverty, in fact in some cases, mushrooming of informal settlements is an indication of work opportunities in that particular area,” he said.

This year, the department committed itself to deliver 18160 “housing opportunities”.









There are more than 17 current and future housing projects. Among these housing projects, is a housing project in Hout Bay which will cater to the residents of Imizamo Yethu and create over 1400 opportunities. In Bo-Kaap, a housing project is planned to alleviate the crisis.

Various pockets of land of about 8.4 hectares have been identified and secured. When complete, the project will yield 10000 opportunities, which will be for mixed income, mixed use and different tenure and will be of extraordinary high density.

“All these programmes and projects are a clear commitment of our government to restore the dignity by providing shelter, creating jobs and land reform in South Africa.

“Our track record speaks for itself. Judge us on what we have achieved not what we are promising to do,” Madikizela said.

While delivering his budget speech, the ANC hurled insults at and heckled the MEC as well as accusing the DA of avoiding moving people closer to the inner city.

Madikizela also took a swipe at the president, “To say we have sent money back is misleading; we have never done that. I have to account to the people of this province and I can honestly say not a cent has been sent back to national government.”





Madikizela hits back at @CyrilRamaphosa over comments last week that the province sent back money to national government. “Despite these comments, we have provided over 213 000 housing opportunities,” @TheCapeArgus @IOL pic.twitter.com/SAwCRY6gzg — Marvin Charles (@MarvinCharles17) March 26, 2019





