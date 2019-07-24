Everyone loves a good viral video, and the two cold fronts that hit Cape Town this week have now delivered the next one. Picture: Screenshot.

Cape Town - Everyone loves a good viral video, and the two cold fronts that hit Cape Town this week have now delivered exactly that. Residents were warned on Monday that the two cold fronts hitting the province and that severe weather would impact the Cape Peninsula in the coming days.

The SA Weather Service advised of strong winds and heavy rainfall over Cape Town and surrounds, setting in on Monday, lasting until early Wednesday. The weather service has also advised on possible mudslides.

Capetonians have certainly felt the weather's impact with many on Tuesday already were feeling ready to cancel the day and stay indoors.

The wet and windy conditions resulted in numerous instances of flooding in informal settlements and numerous vehicle incidents.

On Monday, Charlotte Powell, head of Public Awareness and Preparedness, Disaster Risk Management Centre had "urged residents to please ensure that there are no loose items laying around their properties that could cause any damage, to check for overhanging tree branches etc. and to ensure that gutters and drains are cleared of debris."

However, it appears that one particular family missed the warning, not only did their roof go flying off their building but so too did their furniture.

The viral clip shows a family running towards the window of their home where they then notice that their roof is gone.

"Oh donder...die dak her af gewaai -ooh v*k daar gan die banke. Nee, jy kan nie uit gaan nie, jy sal v*kken weg waai (Oh darn, the roof flew away - ooh f*ck there goes the couch. No, you can't go out, you will f*cking blow away," a woman can be heard saying in the video.

WARNING - The video does contain strong language