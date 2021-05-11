WATCH: Masses protest in Cape Town against brutal Israeli crackdown on Palestinians

Cape Town - Hundreds showed up to join the Palestine Solidarity Campaign Cape Town (PSC-Cape Town) as they march Parliament, in Cape Town CBD, on Tuesday in protest against the attacks on Palestinians since the weekend by Israeli armed forces.

Hundreds of Palestinians were left wounded on Monday, as Israeli forces stormed Masjid al Aqsa in Jerusalem. Rubber bullets, tear gas and sound bombs were used on worshippers on the grounds.

“It is a protest demonstration for supporters of Palestine’s liberation to express ourselves against what’s currently happening in Jerusalem and the broader issues of ending Zionism and the genocide of the Palestinian people,” said PSC-Cape Town chairperson, Martin Jansen.

“PSC-Cape Town has developed a Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Bill that we’re campaigning for Parliament to adopt, with comprehensive sanctions against Israel,” said Jansen.

Video: Henk Kruger/African News Agency

The ANC, EFF, Department of International Relations and Co-operation, #Africa4Palestine, the Embassy of the State of Palestine in South Africa and Women of Waqf, among others, have condemned the attacks on Palestinians.

The Muslim Judicial Council, Al Quds Foundation, and National Coalition 4 Palestine with several political parties and solidarity groups, are expected to take part in a mass Palestine protest march, once approval from the City has been granted.

The international community have lambasted the forced removals of Palestinians in the Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah. #Africa4Palestine said Israeli extremists are forcibly removing Palestinians families from their homes.

Palestinians have since protested against the removals.

Video: Armand Hough/African News Agency

“#Africa4Palestine joins the South African government, the governing ANC, the EFF and other political and civil society organisations in condemning the recent violence by Israeli forces against Palestinians. We also are heartbroken and saddened to see the forced removals of Palestinians from the neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah – these remind us of our painful past,” said #Africa4Palestine director Muhammed Desai.

“The Palestinians are choosing to fight on their feet instead of submit on their knees - and we as South Africans not only lend our solidarity but will be practically mobilising for our government to take firmer action both locally but also within international forums.”

