WATCH: Melkbosstrand crash involving taxi and truck leaves seven dead, 10 injured

Cape Town - Seven people were killed and 10 injured in a crash involving a minibus taxi and a truck in Melkbosstrand this morning.

City traffic spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said the accident occurred at the intersection of the R27 and Birkenhead head road at 8.46.

“The cause of the crash is being investigated by the SAPS. The roadway remains closed.”

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said that when health and safety services arrived on the scene they found the truck and taxi on the sides of the busy road.

“The local authorities closed off the road while medics and rescue personnel tended to the patients.

Videos: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

“On assessment, medics found that seven people, some still trapped inside the taxi, had sustained fatal injuries in the collision. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead.

“Ten other patients were assessed and found to have sustained critical to minor injuries. The patients were treated and provided advanced life support before being transported to nearby hospitals for further care.”

Meiring said s critically injured patient was airlifted to the hospital by the AMS Medical helicopter.

“Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”

Seven people were killed and 10 injured in a crash involving a minibus taxi and a truck in Melkbosstrand this morning. Picture: ER24

Cape Argus