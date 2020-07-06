WATCH: More Western Cape learners return to school today

Cape Town - Provinces not yet ready to receive Grade R learners from today must present strategic plans for their return by the end of the month, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said on Sunday. Motshekga briefed the media on the state of readiness of schools ahead of a further reopening of the sector during the Covid-19 pandemic. Over 2 million Grade R, Grade 6 and Grade 11 learners are expected to return to classrooms today after almost four months at home. Motshekga said on Thursday that the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) considered a number of variables, “which inter alia included the rising community infections across the country, and the risk-adjusted differentiated approach in dealing with the returning grades to school”. She said that was what made the council consider staggering the returning grades, which were planned to return from today, and the rest on August 3.

“The council also noted that provinces may be at different levels of readiness for the return of Grade R pupils,” she said.

“Therefore, CEM agreed that those provinces that are not ready to receive Grade R today, must provide strategic and realisable plans for ensuring the reincorporation of Grade R learners to schools within, but not later than the end of July.

“However, the provinces that are ready to receive Grade Rs can proceed to receive those learners.”

Motshekga said what was critically important was that all Grade R and pre-Grade R learners who have already returned to schools must remain in schools, and those schools that meet the health, safety and social distancing protocols could reopen for their Grade R and pre-Grade R learners.

“What we see in our communities is the same phenomenon that is beginning to creep into our schools. Since our Grade 7 and 12 learners returned to school on June 8, 968 of the 25762 schools were closed and reopened.”

She said 2740 teachers, of the total number of about 440000 teachers, were infected by the virus.

“Not surprisingly, the highest number of infections followed the national trends, with the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Gauteng having recorded the highest number of infections for both teachers and learners.”

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said grades R, 6 and 11 must return to school today, “while schools may delay the return of the remaining grades scheduled for next week (grades 1, 2, 3 and 10).”

The progressive organisations including teacher unions, worker unions and civil organisations have over the weekend met to assess the health and safety situation of the learners, parents, teachers and support staff in the Western Cape.

They demanded that Grade 7 and 12 learners be at school while others remain at home until the virus curve flattens.

Kids at Goodwood Park Primary for their first day back. Picture: Courtney Africa/ African News Agency

Grade R learners at Goodwood Park Primary. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency

Cosatu provincial secretary Malvern de Bruyn said the decision of the Basic Education Department to allow the phasing-in of the other grades would further compromise social distancing, constant sanitising, and staffing challenges as there would be a need to reduce the sizes of the classes.

SA Democratic Teachers’ Union provincial secretary Jonavon Rustin said the department must deal with “those that are transporting our children to school in an unsafe environment”.

On Monday morning, parents were picketing outside Merrydale Primary in Mitchell's Plain, voicing that they are against the returning of Grade R and Grade 11 pupils to school.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Parents were picketing outside Merrydale Primary in Mitchell's Plain. Video: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video President of the UDF Mogammed Ismail picketing outside Merrydale Primary school. Video: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency

In a recent letter to parents, provincial Education Department head Brian Schreuder said they had realised that some parents were anxious about compulsory school attendance at this time, despite all the reassurances given by medical specialists.

Schreuder said it was imperative that especially the Grade 12 learners get maximum learning opportunities in the time available as they were busy preparing for the National Senior Certificate examinations.

