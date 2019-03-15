Lloyd Simbarashe was sentenced to life imprisonment plus 13 years and six months behind bars for killing Nikita Lewis who he stabbed 34 times. Picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency Archives

Cape Town - Repeat offenders and murderers like Lloyd Simbarashe should be removed from society, according to Bonita Lewis, whose daughter was killed by her intimate partner. Bonita’s daughter, Nikita Lewis, 24, was stabbed 34 times by her ex-boyfriend Simbarashe after she had sought refuge at the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Abused Women and Children (SBC). On October 9, 2015, Simbarashe followed Nikita and three other women from the centre to a superette, about 150 metres away from the residence. He attacked Nikita in the shop, killing her. The Western Cape High Court on Thursday sentenced Simbarashe to life, plus 13 years and six months behind bars.

“These guys are so vicious and cruel, why don't they have a sentence to punish them Just take their lives away, remove them from society,” Bonita said.

She said she still struggled with the loss of her child.

“Nikita died in vain,” she said. She said Nikita's eight-year-old son suffered from dyslexia and, since his mother's death, his learning ability had been deteriorating.

SBC director Bernadine Bachar welcomed the sentence.

“I think she (Acting Judge Melanie Holderness) imposed an appropriate sentence that will protect society. The judge sent a clear message out there that gender-based violence will no longer be tolerated in South Africa,” she said.

Shortly after Simbarashe was sentenced, SBC supporters, dressed in orange T-shirts, seated in the gallery, erupted in cheers and applause.

Acting Judge Holderness commented on the brutality of the crime.

“This was not a spur of the moment act. The accused went to the women and attacked them like a battering ram. The three survivors (women who were with Nikita) tried to fight him off her.

“Nothing that the brave women did could deter the accused from this vicious attack,” she said.

The acting judge added, from testimonies made by the witnesses, Nikita's last words were a warning to the women to run with their children.

“The deceased fought till the end, and only after he put his weight over her and started stabbing her did she surrender. The fear and pain she must have experienced in her dying moments is barely conceivable.”

She said Simbarashe intended to kill Nikita and had planned her murder. "It was cold and calculated."

