Cape Town - City and Fire Rescue services have been struggling to contain the fire on Signal Hill since it started after 4 pm on Sunday afternoon, with the fire spreading exceeding fast due to strong winds by 8 pm on Sunday night. The fire resulted in the closure of Quarry Hill Road and Signal Hill Road with rescue services requesting people to avoid the area.

"The fire on Signal Hill that the City and Fire Rescue services responded to just before 4pm this afternoon has spread over Signal Hill Road and into the Sea Point area," confirmed City and Fire Rescue spokesperson Theo Layne.

"Currently there is no need for immediate evacuation, however the fire is being fanned by a strong south-easterly wind. We have more than 70 firefighters with about 20 firefighting vehicles on the scene.

"Signal Hill Road remains closed, and as needed additional roads will be closed in the Sea Point area."

Layne also confirmed that the fire has spread into Fresnaye area.

By 10pm on Sunday, there were reports that Cape residents were being evacuated which Layne denied.

"No evacuation at this time. The fire spread onto the Clifton side of Lions Head but it is still high on the upper slopes."

City and Fire rescue services were also called out to the Zonnebloem area as another fire was also started.

Chief Fire officer Ian Schnetler confirmed that the two fires were separate and not related to each other.

It is unknown at this time how many firefighters are on the scene, but the Cape Argus was supplied with video footage showing firefighting services on the scene.

