Picture: NSRI Jeffreys Bay (Station 37)

Cape Town - The NSRI in Jeffreys Bay, near Port Elizabeth, carried out a successful rescue in the early hours of Thursday morning. A 2.5m striped dolphin was released back into the ocean after it was found stranded in shallow waters at Kabeljous Beach at Jeffreys Bay near Port Elizabeth.

"At 6 am (Thursday) morning, the NSRI responded to Kabeljous Beach following reports from members of the public about a dolphin stranded in shallow water. Kouga municipal lifeguards joined the NSRI on the beach, along with a marine doctor from Bayworld (Oceanarium, Port Elizabeth), and a veterinary surgeon from Cape Cross. The dolphin was evaluated and found to be in a healthy state," NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said.

"It was kept wet on the beach in an effort to save the dolphin. The dolphin was then loaded onto a sea rescue vessel whereafter it was transported to 3km out to sea, where it was released. We are confident that the dolphin will survive. It swam off strongly, and there's every confidence that this dolphin will survive its ordeal," he said.

It remained unknown what caused the dolphin to beach, and the members of the public who assisted on the scene have been commended for their efforts on the beach, Lambinon said.

