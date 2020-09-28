WATCH: One man injured in massive Beaconvale factory fire

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – A fire that was raging out of control at a Beaconvale factory on Monday has been contained by the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services. Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they received an emergency call at 11:28am about a building alight in Selsdon Street, Beaconvale. “We currently have crews from Epping, Bellville, Goodwood and Belhar on scene with a total of 30 staff members. The building has been declared unsafe. Two trucks were destroyed in the fire.” A fire that was raging out of control at a Beaconvale factory on Monday has been contained by the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services. Picture: Supplied A fire that was raging out of control at a Beaconvale factory on Monday has been contained by the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services. Picture: Supplied Carelse said that one man has sustained second-degree burns to his leg and arm. The fire was contained by 1:15pm and extinguished at 2:25pm.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage has yet to be determined.

Carelse said at this stage they have multiple fire crews on scene. The fire is still raging - and would give an update as soon as the fire is contained and the extent of the damages can be confirmed. @IOL @TheCapeArgus pic.twitter.com/HZ1DNFyBLK — Sisonke Mlamla (@SISONKE_MD) September 28, 2020

Cape Argus

Do you have something on your mind, or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters to be considered for publication must contain full names, addresses and contact details (not for publication).

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.