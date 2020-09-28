Cape ArgusNews
A fire that was raging out of control at a Beaconvale factory on Monday has been contained by the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency

WATCH: One man injured in massive Beaconvale factory fire

Cape Town – A fire that was raging out of control at a Beaconvale factory on Monday has been contained by the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services.

Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they received an emergency call at 11:28am about a building alight in Selsdon Street, Beaconvale.

“We currently have crews from Epping, Bellville, Goodwood and Belhar on scene with a total of 30 staff members. The building has been declared unsafe. Two trucks were destroyed in the fire.”

A fire that was raging out of control at a Beaconvale factory on Monday has been contained by the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services. Picture: Supplied

Carelse said that one man has sustained second-degree burns to his leg and arm.

The fire was contained by 1:15pm and extinguished at 2:25pm.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage has yet to be determined.

