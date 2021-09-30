WATCH: Ostrich takes trip away from farm and brings traffic to stop in Cape Town

Cape Town – Cape Town drivers were surprised by an unexpected sighting on Wednesday morning when an ostrich was spotted in traffic. Many pictures and videos made the rounds on social media on Wednesday showing the ostrich drawing attention in Ottery as motorists were on their way to work.

The large bird was spotted along Ottery Main Road and the M5 highway at about 11am. One of the videos making the rounds on social media showed the ostrich nearly being knocked over by a taxi, and cars. Motorists were seen doing their best to drive around the animal or get it to move out of the road by hooting at it.

Many also couldn’t resist taking a picture or two of the incident. When contacted, the City of Cape Town said that law enforcement was not called to attend to the matter. Someone posted this in a WhatsApp group a short while ago… apparently an ostrich is in Ottery and making its way to the M5.

What the hell? pic.twitter.com/8o5jVusVc6 — Robyn Smith (@robyn_smith_sa) September 29, 2021 Cape Town - Ottery pic.twitter.com/Qo6tMkicOu — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) September 29, 2021

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson, Belinda Abraham however had confirmed that they had stepped in to assist after finding out about the ostrich’s excursion. “We were informed of an ostrich in the road in Ottery this (Wednesday) morning, and thereafter we dispatched an inspector. We assisted the owner with getting the ostrich back onto his property.” Abraham explained that the ostrich was unharmed by its time on the roads.