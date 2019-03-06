A SANParks ranger stands at the on the Jeep Track at the foot of Lions Head to tell hikers that has not seen the notice on the information board. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Following the recent concerns on social media related to the usage of certain sections of the Lion’s Head within the Table Mountain National Park, SANParks would like to confirm that the sections in question are not open to the public due to the fact that we are still assessing the work that has been conducted. These sections included the newly installed staples and chains. Unfortunately, visitors to the area have ignored signage informing them that these sections are not to be accessed and they are closed. SANParks Rangers also patrol the area informing citizens that certain sections are not open for use and have been demarcated as such.

“With the recent fires SANParks had to delay the opening of Lions Head, and we’ve subsequently reopened the footpath section leading to the summit where maintenance work was successfully completed,” says SANParks Head of Corporate Communications, Janine Raftopoulos.

Raftopoulos goes on to say that: “Visitors have posted images of the sections that are not yet opened to the public and they should not be accessing the area. We will ensure that the closed sections are certified safe before reopening them. We also want to reassure members of the public that standard procedure is to conduct safety checks before the area is reopened.”

SANParks requests that all visitors comply with the signage on site and use the existing or spiral pathway to reach the summit.

“As it stands now we have discovered that patrons have gained unauthorized access to the cordoned off area and are not adhering to the signs to stay out of the area, further posting these images on social media," concluded Raftopoulos.

Anyone accessing the unauthorized area does so at their own risk and may be liable to a fine. SANParks would also like to thank the public for their patience during the rehabilitation work that occurred on Lion’s Head.

