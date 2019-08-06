Constance Chimwaza, Iva Fulepu, Anele ‘Ace’ Mtshali, Gamiedah Adams (reserve member) and Ande Kwezi, who took part in The Cape Argus High Schools Quiz yesterday. Armand Hough African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Former Cape Argus High Schools Quiz winners Maitland High have warned their competitors to be wary, as the youngsters are aiming for the title of quiz champions. These were some of the fighting words the pupils shared after they won their knockout on Monday against South Peninsula High B, Islamia College Boys A and Steenberg High A.

However, it was a close call for the team who were last at the halfway mark with 19 points, but after a team pep talk they quickly rallied and smoothly sailed into the semi-finals with their 61 points.

“We really had to think about who we’re doing this for, and it’s for Ms (Sharon) Jurd, our team co-ordinator, because this is our last year. Everything we’re doing is for Ms Jurd,” said Grade 12 pupil Iva Fulepu.

“After winning, you get that feeling you’ve achieved something,” added team member Ande Kwezi. “It’s something you’ve worked for from scratch. This is something you’ve worked for by yourself and it’s also teamwork which is preparing you for life after school.”

In the week of the finals, the pupils are writing control tests, so they have to prepare for next week’s tests and for the quiz as well, and the week after that they write preliminary exams.

Another team member shared that the process has been hard, as during the previous week they had experienced a panic attack but what keeps them going is knowing that they have each other’s support.

“We’ve been through a lot as a team,” Kwezi added.

“We keep telling each other to breathe and ‘don’t worry, it’s going to be okay’. Even if one of us falls back, we are going to be there to carry each other through - it’s teamwork,” said Constance Chimwaza.





Kwezi said that they already had a bond before the quiz, and that over the years through the competition, it has only become more solidified.

“Even though our sports guy doesn’t hang out with us all the time, he is our guide,” Kwezi said, talking about Anele Mtshali, who is also the school’s head prefect.

“His nickname is Ace, and he is the ace up our sleeves. He binds us together, and he is just the one person who neutralises everything and will help us calm down.”

The learners also paid tribute to their co-ordinator Ms Jurd who added that she is especially proud of them for pulling through after things were looking rough.

“I sit with them, and draw up the questions - I also get my colleagues to help - and on Saturday we came to school and I left thinking ‘are we going to make it today?’ and today, the principal gave us off and we sat and prepared and I'm extremely proud of them because it is a lot,” Jurd said.

The schools are all hoping to win the R3000 per team member of the winning team, with the R35000 for their school, that is up for grabs.

The top two teams will compete in the National High Schools Quiz against teams from across the country.

